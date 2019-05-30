A Gold Star mother will jump from a WWII C-47 airplane into Normandy, France, for the upcoming 75th Anniversary of D-Day with an elite team of RedBull skydivers and veteran Army special operations soldiers.

The historic special operations mission conducted by generations of veterans will honor those who paved the way for elite warriors and those still making the sacrifice, such as late Army Ranger and Sgt. First Class Kristoffer Domeij.

Domeij was the most deployed soldier in American history to be killed in action on his 14th deployment in Afghanistan on October 22, 2011.

He was also the Army’s first qualified JTAC evaluator.

John Zach Carbo promoting upcoming Normandy Jump with Gold Star mom Scoti Domeji.

Gold Star mom Scoti Domeji will join Red Bull athletes Andy Farrington and Luke Aikins, former Green Beret Mark Nutsch, and veteran Army Rangers Zach Carbo and Matthew ‘Griff’ Griffin this June for the 75th D-Day invasion activities in England and France.

Scoti owns BlacksidePublishing.com where she writes passionate and revealing books on veteran and Gold Star Families. But she hopes to capture the spirit of his son and to better understand the life of a soldier by jumping out of a military airplane.

Each military jumper has a connection through service to D-Day. Both Red Bull athletes Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington’s grandfather, Lieutenant Aikens, was a World War II fighter pilot shot down in Europe. He jumped from his plane, enjoyed the parachute ride down, and escaped capture.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

The main objectives of the event are a successful tandem jump of Scoti into Normandy and to honor the spirit of the Office of Strategic Services (O.S.S--parent to C.I.A) and actions within the D-Day 75th Anniversary celebrations in England and France.

The operation is supported by Team Wendy, SOG Knives, and Smith Optics. It’s launched by Combat Flip Flops--a small business that manufactures products in conflict and post-conflict areas and owned by veteran Army Ranger Matthew ‘Griff’ Griffin.