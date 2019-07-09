WASHINGTON — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill to address health disparities for LGBTQ veterans. The bill would address higher rates of intimate partner violence and mental illness compared to non-LGBTQ service members.

Duckworth and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., introduced the legislation on June 27 to amend the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ definition of “minority group member.” The new definition would explicitly include LGBTQ veterans.

Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is the former assistant secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We owe all veterans who have defended our nation access to the health care and benefits we promised, and they have rightfully earned — regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation,” Duckworth said.

The LGBT VA Advocacy Inclusion Act would authorize the VA’s Center for Minority Veterans to address “gaps in care” that currently do not target LGBTQ service members who experience depression, certain cancers and suicidal ideation, Duckworth said. The CMV was established in 1994 during “don’t ask, don’t tell.” DADT prevented discrimination against closeted LGBTQ service members, but prohibited LGBTQ service members from discussing their sexualities. The CMV’s authority then served racial and ethnic minority groups, such as Asian American, black, Latinx, Native American or Pacific-Islander American veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has not taken a position at this time on the proposed bill, the department stated in an email. The email statement included VA LGBTQ services and outreach efforts, including VA’s commitment to the phrase, “we serve all who served,” and information about how all of the medical centers have an LGBT Program webpage with contact information, as well as policies and health care services.

The Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military for Fiscal Year 2018 showed that the estimated prevalence of sexual assault increased for active duty women. The data, gathered from disclosed experiences in the previous year, found the increase largely affected women ages 17 to 24. The rate of about 6.2% in the last fiscal year grew from 4.3% in 2016, whereas the estimated rate for active-duty men stayed at 0.7%, the report stated.

The DoD estimates from these rates that approximately 20,500 service members experienced contact in some form or “penetrative sexual assault” in 2018, from a survey of 13,000 women and 7,500 men. The number increased from about 14,900 reported cases of those surveyed in 2016. Duckworth questioned in May why the DoD did not include assault data for LGBTQ service members.

The repeal of DADT in 2011 led to policy requiring that the DoD “treat sexual orientation and gender identity as private matters whenever possible,” said Lisa Lawrence, a DoD spokesperson. The inclusion of “sexual minorities” in surveys requires authorization by the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, Lawrence said.

“It is the department’s intent to ask sexual orientation and gender identity questions in future sexual assault and sexual harassment surveys,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence directed to findings on sexual assault for LGBTQ active duty service members in the 2016 and 2018 Workplace and Gender Relations surveys. The assault “prevalence rate” in 2016 for LGBTQ members was 4.5% compared to 0.8% for non-LGBTQ members, the survey found.

Duckworth wants “meaningful reform” to prevent the occurrence of sexual assaults. The senator, attending in May a U.S. Senate Armed Service Committee Personnel Subcommittee roundtable discussion, also wants resources for survivors to “heal” and allow them to focus on their careers.