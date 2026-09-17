The U.S. Defense Department and Lockheed Martin signed a framework agreement on Thursday to expand production of the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, or JATM, laying the groundwork for a future multiyear buy of the classified long-range air-to-air weapon.

The agreement is neither a contract nor an order for missiles. Officials described it as a demand signal to Lockheed and its suppliers to justify investing in capacity, workforce and production efficiencies. Should Congress authorize and fund a multiyear buy, the aim is for production lines to be ready when orders arrive.

“Speed, scale, and stability drive acquisition excellence, and these gears must turn in unison,” Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey said in the release. “Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to sending clear, long-term demand signals across the defense industrial base.”

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the company will invest its own money to expand capacity in advance of any orders.

“JATM is one of our nation’s most important air dominance capabilities, but because of the classified nature of the program, it’s also a story we haven’t been able to tell,” Cahill said in a statement reported by Reuters. “We’re proud to finally talk about the extraordinary work behind this missile and how we’re working with the U.S. government to rapidly scale production.”

Lockheed has been developing JATM for the U.S. Air Force and Navy to outrange and eventually replace the AIM-120 AMRAAM.

The company said the AIM-260 offers greater range and effectiveness than current U.S. air-to-air weapons. Public estimates put its range at more than 120 miles, a response to longer-range Chinese weapons such as the PL-15.

Sized to fit the internal bays of fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35, the missile must deliver that added range with a footprint no larger than the AMRAAM it replaces.

The first public images of the missile were taken May 13, when aviation photographer Jonathan Tweedy photographed an AIM-260 loaded on a Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Aviationist published the photo two days later.

Lockheed also tied the framework to foreign military sales. Australia announced Aug. 6 it would invest about $520 million USD, or $736 million AU, to buy JATM for the Royal Australian Air Force, becoming the missile’s first export customer. The service plans to integrate it first on F/A-18F Super Hornets, then on F-35A Lightning IIs and EA-18G Growlers.

That order represents a fraction of what the U.S. has authorized. In March, it approved a potential sale to Australia of up to 450 missiles and associated test articles valued at $3.16 billion.

While some earlier 2026 framework deals with Lockheed came with public production targets, Thursday’s releases gave no JATM production rate or dollar value.

Michael Scanlon is a defense journalist covering air and space warfare. A former U.S. Air Force A-10 crew chief, he has supported land and sea programs for the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.