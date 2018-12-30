NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials say a military jet slid off a runway at a Virginia airport during training exercises, but no injuries have been reported.
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport spokeswoman Jessica Wharton said Friday that the aircraft based at nearby Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton was training at the civilian airport. She said it’s unclear what happened, but weather doesn’t appear to be a factor.
The base said in a statement that no one was injured in “an aircraft landing incident” involving a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon, a trainer jet. The base says that a board of officers will investigate.
Wharton said the airport is temporarily closed because the jet came to rest near the intersection of two runways. She said one or two commercial flights will be affected.
