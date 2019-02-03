AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy cadet has been convicted of sexual assault in a military trial.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Cadet 2nd Class Armis Sunday was convicted Friday after a four-day court-martial.

His attorneys say an appeal is planned based on evidence that the judge barred them from discussing at the trial.

The Air Force Academy just eliminated a huge barrier to sexual assault victims stepping forward The Air Force Academy will no longer punish cadets who are victims of sexual assault for underage drinking, fraternization or certain other “collateral” misconduct violations, in an effort to increase reporting of such assaults.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing hearing began Friday.

Prosecutors say Sunday groped a female cadet while she was asleep in her dorm room. Defense attorneys say the two had consensual sexual contact.

Armis is a third-year student.