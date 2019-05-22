The Air Force on Tuesday paid tribute to its departing secretary, Heather Wilson, as a dedicated leader, with a passion for aviation and airmen, who strove to make the service better on multiple fronts.

In a farewell ceremony in a hangar at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein said the relationship he and Wilson built working alongside one another the plast two years has been “the most rewarding of my career.” Wilson’s husband, Jay Hone, and their son, Josh Hone, also honored her in their own speeches.

“Here is the heart and soul of Secretary Heather Wilson: She loves airmen, and airmen love her back,” Goldfein said, as a massive B-2 Spirit bomber loomed in the background. “Her priority has always been with people, and improving their quality of service and quality of life.”

Air Force color guard presents the colors during Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson's farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Tuesday. (Wayne Clark/Air Force)

Wilson is resigning as the service’s 24th secretary to become the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso. Her last day will be May 31.

Shortly after Wilson’s ceremony concluded, President Trump announced on Twitter that he will nominate Barbara Barrett, a former chairwoman of the nonprofit Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Air Force secretary.

In her farewell address, Wilson tipped her hat to the history of aviators, dating back to the Wright Brothers, as “bicycle mechanics" who are natural tinkerers. And as she departed, she advised leaders in the Air Force to let their airmen continue experimenting to find new ways of doing things.

“Our airmen … tinker and fix things in new ways,” Wilson said. “Let your people tinker with the tools.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Wilson spoke about her love of gardening and offered several rules for gardening that could help leaders in the Air Force: start with a plan; find friends to help you; weed out unnecessary or outdated things; and think about the long term.

Heather Wilson’s Air Force legacy: Fierce advocate for the service and shrewd political operator During an exit interview with Defense News, the Air Force secretary reflects on her tenure, while emphasizing she's still not quite done.

“To be a good gardener, to be a good leader, you have to accept with confidence that you will not be here to harvest all of the fruits of your labor,” Wilson concluded. “I will always be a gardener, and I will always be an American airman. You have the watch.”

As soon as Wilson took charge of the Air Force, Goldfein said, she focused on restoring its readiness, cost-effectively modernizing, driving innovation, developing exceptional leaders, and strengthening alliances. She pushed for a massive review of outdated and redundant regulations, Goldfein said, that led to more than 330 Air Force instructions being cut and many more being rewritten — in English.

Jay Hone, the husband of Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, shares a moment with Dawn Goldfein, the wife of Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein, during the SECAF's farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday. Hone paid tribute to his wife during the ceremony, as did their son Josh Hone, center. (Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank/Air Force)

Goldfein said Wilson pushed for acquisition reform to make it easier for program managers to get their projects out to troops when they were actually needed, rather than getting bogged down in development. And Wilson was adamant that decision authority needed to be pushed down to commanders on the ground as much as possible, Goldfein said.

She made the case for expanding the Air Force to 386 operational squadrons to prepare the service to fight a potential conflict against a great power nation such as Russia or China.

Trump taps Barbara Barrett, former Aerospace Corporation chairwoman, as next Air Force secretary Trump revealed his choice for the 25th Air Force secretary in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of a farewell ceremony for departing SECAF Heather Wilson.

Wilson also oversaw the most significant reforms in three decades to how the Air Force manages its talent, Goldfein said. During her tenure, Wilson oversaw the closing of a once-massive shortfall in the Air Force’s maintainer ranks. She also drove an effort to halt and reverse an alarming pilot shortage, though that still remains unsolved.

The Air Force is also rolling out changes to personnel policies, such as plans to break up officers into several more competitive categories.

“You have been the leader we needed at this exact time in our Air Force,” Goldfein said. “As an airman’s airman, you have served as a driving force for positive change.”

Wilson graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1982, the third class to include female cadets. She also served as a U.S. representative from New Mexico from 1998 to 2009.