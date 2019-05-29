SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont National Guard says the four F-35 fighter jets that made an unplanned landing at the Burlington International Airport due to weather and refueling issues are not connected to the Vermont Air National Guard.

The planes from Hill Air Force Base in Utah landed about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The jets were on their way to an overseas mission.

Vermont Air Guard’s last F-16 fighter plane set to depart The last F-16 fighter plane is scheduled to fly from the Vermont Air National Guard Base at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington.

The airport expects the jets to remain in Burlington for a day. They will not be available for public viewing.