SALT LAKE CITY — Officials say more than 250 airmen and up to 24 aircraft are temporarily moving to an Air Force base in Idaho as a runway at a Utah base undergoes renovation.

The Deseret News reports that the 34th Fighter Squadron and the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are relocating their F-35A Lightning II operations from Hill Air Force Base to Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Air Force officials say the Hill runway is undergoing a nearly $44 million repair and expansion project.

The public affairs chief for the 75th Air Base Wing, Thomas Mullican, says the project includes repaving the runway, upgrading the electrical system and widening its shoulders.