HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The delivery of a 78th F-35A to Hill Air Force Base completes the planned roster of the installation in northern Utah.

With Tuesday’s delivery of the final F-35A assigned to Hill, each of the 388th Fighter Wing’s three squadrons now has 24 of the fighters and there also six backups.

Hill received its first operational F-35A in late 2015. The active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 419th FW have since flown more than 17,500 sorties.