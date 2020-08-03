Your Military

Tyndall master sergeant dies in boating accident

13 minutes ago
Master Sgt. Craig Hanrahan, a production superintendent for the 325th Maintenance Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, died in a boating accident Aug. 1. (Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada/Air Force)

A production superintendent in a maintenance squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida died in a boating accident over the weekend, base offricials said Monday.

Master Sgt. Craig T. Hanrahan, who was in Tyndall’s 325th Maintenance Squadron, died on Saturday, said Don Arias, a spokesman for the base’s 325th Fighter Wing, in an email. No foul play is suspected, Arias said, and no investigation is under way.

Col. Greg Moseley, commander of the 325th Fighter Wing, and the wing’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, said in a Facebook post earlier Monday that one of the wing’s airmen had died.

“We are deeply saddened by this event and ask for your support as we take time to process this tragedy,” Moseley and Grabham said in the post. “Our hearts are with the family, coworkers and teammates who have been impacted by this loss.”

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments