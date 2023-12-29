Welcome two new faces to enlisted leadership in 2024.

David Flosi, the next chief master sergeant of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, who started the job in September, will be the top advocates for more than 261,000 enlisted airmen and guardians — the Department of the Air Force’s largest constituency — as well as key advisers to each service’s four-star boss.

Flosi (pronounced “floss-ee”) most recently served as the top enlisted airman at Air Force Materiel Command. His selection signals that Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin values his input as a career munitions expert, including a background in nuclear missile maintenance, as the service brings on a new generation of nuclear weapons.

Bentivegna previously worked as the senior enlisted adviser to the Space Force’s chief operations officer. In that role, he oversaw the noncommissioned guardians who help fly military satellites, operate offensive and defensive weapons in orbit and track missile launches around the globe.

Together, they’ll look to shape the future of enlisted education, redefine the enlisted corps’ role in an evolving force and push for policies that keep military families happy and healthy.

Flosi will also oversee the Air Force’s ongoing effort to reshape the enlisted enterprise by growing the lower ranks and slowing promotions to midlevel jobs — a plan that has frustrated many airmen eager to climb the career ladder and earn more money.

Troops hope the men will seek meaningful change on issues from unit understaffing to dysfunctional computers and IT networks to — of course — beards.

