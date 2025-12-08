Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe was sworn in as chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Monday, after the service announced the pick in early November.

Wolfe is the service’s 21st top enlisted leader, replacing Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, who announced his retirement in an Oct. 13 email following his wife’s sudden death.

The CMSAF advises the Air Force chief of staff and the Air Force secretary in all matters relating to the service’s enlisted personnel.

The Joint Base Andrews ceremony was attended by service members, family members, friends and Air Force leadership. Flosi could not attend.

The ceremony, which was live streamed on DVIDS, began with a group of service members singing the Star-Spangled Banner, followed by Air Force Chaplain Col. Christopher LaPack delivering the invocation.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach presided and called those who have served as chief master sergeants an “elite group,” given that Wolfe has had only 20 predecessors in the role, making the ceremony “historic in its own right.”

“The expectations are high. Leadership that inspires empathy, energy that never runs out, a work ethic that motivates and raises the standard for all senior enlisted leaders across the force,” Wilsbach said in his speech.

Wolfe began his career in 1992 and has experience in security forces operations, training and standardization evaluation, protective services and more, according to the Air Force’s November announcement.

His most recent role before CMSAF was command chief master sergeant of Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. He worked as the principal adviser to Wilsbach and ACC staff on issues surrounding personnel well-being, morale and optimal employment.

“What stands out most to me and gives me absolute confidence in him as the next CMSAF is that Chief Wolfe is and at his core an airman devoted to making other airmen better, including me,” Wilsbach said in his speech.

“He embodies character, courage, humility and willingness to fight for what matters.”

He said Wolfe was on his way to retirement when called to serve as the force’s senior enlisted leader, embodying “service before self” when he agreed to return for the role.

Following Wilsbach’s speech, Wolfe’s wife, Doniel Wolfe, and their grandchildren, escorted by his daughter, presented Wolfe his new service dress coat with the insignia of his new position.

Wilsbach then exchanged the service cap device, bearing the insignia of Wolfe’s new position. Wilsbach’s wife, Cindy Wilsbach, presented Doniel Wolfe with flowers as a welcome gift to the Air Force leadership team.

The ceremony continued with the posting of the colors and a speech by Wolfe during which he thanked his family, friends and mentors for their support and impact on his life, personally and professionally.

“It is because of you that we step into this role with the kind of determination and conviction one reserves for a vow to their family,” Wolfe said in his speech.

Wolfe emphasized the need to do more work on the ground for the airmen in the force because they “deserve better” than to solve problems that would not exist if they were properly equipped.

“The sun never sets on the mission and consequently on our airmen,” Wolfe said. “Their incredible dedication and continued sacrifices deserve the best and I promise to dedicate my tenure and my time to doing better.”

“We owe you better equipment, more parts and more resources to defend our nation, fix our aircraft and generate the airpower we need,” Wolfe continued.

Cristina Stassis is an editorial fellow for Defense News and Military Times, where she covers stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She is currently studying journalism and mass communication and international affairs at the George Washington University.