An Army Ranger wounded in northwest Afghanistan on Sunday has died.

Sgt. Cameron Meddock, 26, died Thursday in Landstuhl, Germany, of injuries sustained from small-arms fire Jan. 13 in Badghis Province, Afghanistan.

This was his second deployment in support of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Meddock was an Army Ranger serving with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. ​

“Sergeant Cameron Meddock is one of America’s precious sons. The entire nation should strive to emulate the warrior, patriot and husband that Cameron was," Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, said in a statement. “The 75th Ranger Regiment will forever honor Sergeant Cameron Meddock, and his family will forever be a member of our Ranger family.”

Trump still poised for a drawdown in Afghanistan after the deadliest year for US troops since 2014 This year has been the bloodiest for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the draw down of 2014, when coalition forces shifted to an advise and assist role under NATO’s Resolute Support mission.

A native of Spearman, Texas, Meddock enlisted in the Army on Nov. 14, 2014.

He completed one-station unit training as an infantryman, the Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Assessment and Selection at Fort Benning, Georgia.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Best Pix of the Week

A C-130 Hercules airdrops supplies into Forward Operating Base Todd Bala, Murghab District, Badghis province, Afghanistan. (Army)

Following successful completion of RASP, Meddock was assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, where he served as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and, most recently, as a fire team leader.

Meddock’s awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Joint Service Commendation for Combat, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

Badghis Province, where Meddock was wounded, has been one of the more stable regions in northwest Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press, the largest news agency in Afghanistan.

In recent years, however, anti-government groups like the Islamic State-Khurasan — ISIS' Afghan-based offshoot — have developed a foothold in some of Badghis' remote districts.