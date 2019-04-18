MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remains belonging to a soldier from Tennessee who was killed in the Korean War have been identified nearly seven decades after he was declared missing in action.

U.S. Department of Defense officials said Tuesday that scientists have used dental records and DNA testing to identify the remains of Rufus J. Hyman, of Memphis.

Long after they died, military sees surge in identifications of the fallen in past conflicts Officials believe remains of nearly half of the 83,000 unidentified service members killed in World War II and more recent wars could be identified and returned to relatives.

Hyman was a 23-year-old Army infantry officer when his division began fighting the North Korean Army near Kwonbin-ni, South Korea, in 1950. Hyman was declared MIA on July 30, 1950.

One year later, a team from the American Registration Service Group found an isolated burial in the vicinity of where Hyman was last seen. But the remains could not be unidentified.