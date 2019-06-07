NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Marine has been sentenced to four years in military prison for his role in the 2017 hazing-related death of an Army Green Beret in Africa.

Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including negligent homicide, hazing and making false official statements related to the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, according to a release from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Maxwell’s sentenced on Friday included a bad conduct discharge and a reduction in rank to private, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Maxwell is the second U.S. service member to be sentenced in the strangulation death of Melgar on June 4, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

Navy SEAL Adam Matthews was sentenced in May to a year’s confinement and a bad conduct discharge.