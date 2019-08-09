CHICAGO — The body of a 24-year-old U.S. soldier slain last month in Afghanistan has been returned to his hometown of Chicago.

Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance’s remains were flown Friday to Midway Airport before being taken to a South Side funeral home.

Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, died July 29 of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

Motorcyclists accompanied the funeral procession for Spc. Michael Nance in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Tim Moran/Patch staff)

U.S. officials have said the two paratroopers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a military camp in Uruzgan province. The attacker was wounded and taken into custody.

Nance and Kreischer were assigned to the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.