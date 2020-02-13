Your Military

Army: 3 soldiers injured during ‘hard landing’ at Georgia airfield

1 hour ago
Three soldiers were under assessment for minor injuries Wednesday after the C-12 Huron airplane, similar to the one seen here at Clay Kaserne, Germany, made a hard landing on a runway at Hunter Army Airfield. (Capt. Loyal Auterson/Army Reserve)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Army says three soldiers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday when their plane had a landing mishap at a Georgia airfield.

An Army news release said a C-12 twin-engine airplane made a "hard landing" on a runway at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. Three soldiers were taken to a hospital for assessment of what the Army said were minor injuries.

The plane is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, which collects communications and electronic intelligence while airborne.

The Army said the landing is being investigated and preliminary findings indicated minimal damage. No other details were given.

About The Associated Press
Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments