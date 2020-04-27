Fort Hood seeks public’s help finding missing soldier

Fort Hood officials and Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s help in locating a soldier who has been missing since the middle of last week.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters on post. Guillen was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment at the Texas installation.

“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day,” Fort Hood officials said in a release. “She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.”

Army CID officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the soldier’s disappearance.

Fort Hood military police issued a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, notice to surrounding law enforcement and an extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police, post officials added.

Guillen is of Hispanic descent. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release stated.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID special agents at 254-495-7767 or the military police desk at (254) 287-4001.