Army one-star in Germany suspended pending investigation unrelated to crime or safety

The Army one-star general who helms the service’s reserve headquarters in Europe was suspended this week as he awaits the results of an internal probe, according to U.S. Army Europe.

Brig. Gen. Michael Harvey was replaced for the time being in his role helming 7th Mission Support Command by Col. Douglas LeVien, according to service officials on the continent.

“The investigation does not involve criminal activity or safety,” said Army Europe spokesperson Beth Clemons in an email. “No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.”

Stars and Stripes first reported the investigation, noting that Harvey was suspended on Tuesday.

Harvey also served as the deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a logistics management unit for the Army in Europe and Africa.

Harvey assumed command of the 7th Mission Support Command last summer. The unit executes mission command for all Army Reserve Forces in Europe, providing Title 10 support and soldiers for Army Europe’s various needs.

Harvey is a native of Piney Flats, Tennessee, according to his biography. He received an undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University in 1991 and commissioned into the Ordnance Corps. He later received an MBA from Upper Iowa University and a Masters in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

His acting replacement, LeVien, commissioned after graduating from La Salle University and later pursued military education at the Naval War College and the Army Command and General Staff College.

LeVien previously commanded a field support brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, until June 2018, and then served as the XVIII Airborne Corps G4. He deployed from there as part of the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition to defeat the Islamic State, serving in Syria as the Kobane Landing Zone commander from September 2018 to May 2019.