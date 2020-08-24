Officials: Fort Rucker soldier found dead off base

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — A soldier stationed at an Alabama U.S. Army post was found dead Sunday morning, officials said.

Fort Rucker officials said the soldier was found off the base near the town of Clayhatchee, news outlets reported.

Information on the soldier and details surrounding the soldier’s death weren’t immediately released.

Fort Rucker is in southeast Alabama, about 25 miles from Dothan. The base is the primary flight training installation for U.S. Army aviators and is home to the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and the United States Army Aviation Museum.