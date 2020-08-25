Shot in Afghanistan, Fort Bragg paratrooper gets Purple Heart

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A paratrooper who is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has received a Purple Heart.
The Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday that Sgt. David Scudder was wounded in Afghanistan last year.
More punishment for paratrooper who jumped with fish
The paratrooper who jumped with his pet fish has received an Article 15 and 12 days of extra duty.
Scudder is paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He was injured when his battalion was on a mission in the Farah Province to retake a district center from the Taliban.
The soldiers’ Chinook helicopters landed and were immediately ambushed.
Scudder’s fellow soldiers put him on a stretcher and moved him for about 2 miles. The soldiers were attacked a second time before getting Scudder to a helicopter landing zone.
“My guys put everything that they had out there and they pulled me off target and kept me safe,” Scudder said.
This NCO faked his way into the 82nd Airborne — and he almost got away with it
Staff Sgt. Joshua Stokes had been a squad leader in the 82nd Airborne Division for about a year when, as he prepared to transfer to his battalion’s headquarters in March 2015, a fellow NCO pointed out that something was up with one of his records.
Comments