$25,000 reward offered to help find missing Fort Bliss soldier

The Army is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of a soldier missing from Fort Bliss, Texas, according to Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Searches over the past two days for Pvt. Richard Halliday, 21, have so far yielded no clues. But there is no indication of foul play at this time, according to the Army.

“An in-depth forensic search of Pvt. Halliday’s barracks room did not reveal any signs of foul play or suspicious activity,” reads an Army CID statement. “The search was completed by CID’s specially trained forensic science officers.”

Hundreds of soldiers searched unit areas, barracks, water canals, and off-post locations that pinged to a cell phone registered to Halliday, according to Army CID.

Post officials said they’ve also reached out to local hospitals and police, as well as searched more than 20 miles of Franklin Mountain State Park near Fort Bliss. Halliday was known to enjoy camping and hiking. An aviation brigade was also tapped to conduct aerial searches.

Halliday is believed to be in the greater El Paso area, his father said in a public service announcement posted by Fort Bliss officials. The family is also offering a separate, $11,000 reward for information, Halliday’s mother said.

“We miss him and we want him back,” Patricia Halliday said in the video. “Richard, if you’re listening, come home. We miss you, we love you and we will have your back.”

Halliday was supposed to be under the watch of other individuals at the time of his disappearance, though the reasons for that have not been disclosed.

Fort Bliss officials previously said that Halliday fled post “deliberately and in violation of orders.” But last week, 1st Armored Division spokeswoman Lt. Col. Allie Payne said Army CID learned that a witness had “provided false information” regarding the last known time Halliday was seen on duty.

“This update means we can no longer confirm that he fled,” Payne said at the time. “Based upon information we received, it changed the potential timeline of when Pvt. Halliday may have left and when he was last seen.”

Halliday’s duty status remains absent without leave, or AWOL. He is being treated as a missing person, according to Fort Bliss.

Pvt. Richard Halliday was assigned to the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. (Army)

Halliday was last seen July 23 departing his barracks room. He was wearing gray or turquoise cargo shorts, a gray T-shirt , a charcoal gray zip-up hoodie and dark gray running shoes with red, yellow and white paint stains. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds, according to Fort Bliss.

Halliday is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.

Searches for Halliday have included sinkholes, water drainage areas, sewage systems, canals, railroad tracks and their associated buildings, according to Army CID. Agents also searched homeless areas near post, as well as in downtown El Paso.

Editor’s note: Persons with information can contact the Fort Bliss CID Office at 915-568-1700, the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237 or contact their local police department. Information can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.