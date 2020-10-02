Army Alaska soldier, father dies in vehicle accident near post

A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a vehicle accident Tuesday, according to Army Alaska officials.

Spc. Jordan Tyler Dorman, 21, was killed at the intersection of Richardson Highway and Peridot Street in North Pole, Alaska, which is roughly a dozen miles from Fort Wainwright.

No further details about the accident were provided by the officials Thursday. The accident is under investigation by North Pole Police in conjunction with the Alaska State Troopers and the state’s division of commercial motor vehicles, according to Army Alaska officials.

Dorman served as a machine gunner with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

A native of Millsboro, Delaware, Dorman joined the Army in July 2017 and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in October 2017.

Dorman deployed to Iraq with his Stryker brigade in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission to defeat the Islamic State, from September 2019 to July 2020.

Dorman was lauded by his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Tim Garland, for his service in Iraq and commitment to his family members.

“Spc. Jordan Dorman was a caring husband, loving father and selfless individual who easily wore the uniform in service to his country,” Garland said in a prepared statement.

“His example inspired those around him, his character drove all of us to bring our best, and his love for others endeared him to many," Garland added. "Our Soldiers are heartbroken over his untimely death and we are all focusing our love and energy on his family.”

Dorman’s awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal with "C" device, signifying meritorious performance under combat conditions, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal.