Your Military

60 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploy Tuesday

1 hour ago
(Army National Guard)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — More Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are heading overseas.

WCAX-TV reports that 60 soldiers are leaving Tuesday for U.S. Central Command, which covers the Middle East.

About 950 Vermont Guard members are being deployed to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, throughout the first few months of this year as part of a larger federal mission, the news station reported.

