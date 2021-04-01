Your Military

Alaska woman is 1st infantrywoman in state’s National Guard

Sgt. Serita Unin, a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2021. (Edward Eagerton/ Army National Guard)

BETHEL, Alaska — An Alaska woman has made history by becoming the first infantrywoman in the Alaska National Guard.

Serita Unin, a Cup’ik woman, joined the National Guard in 2009 as a generator mechanic and said combat jobs were not available for women at the time, KYUK-AM reported Tuesday.

Unin said in a statement that her leaders later thought she would be a good fit for the infantry and that she warmed to the idea.

Unin in January attended a three-week “infantry reclassification course” in Arkansas and graduated in February, the Alaska National Guard said in a statement.

She became the first female infantry soldier in the state National Guard and is now a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment in the Alaska Army National Guard, KYUK-AM reported.

