The 19th sergeant major of the Marine Corps has been announced as Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black.

Black is now serving as the sergeant major of Manpower and Reserve Affairs, according to a Marine release Thursday. He will replace Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green at a ceremony this summer.

Green will retire, following 35 years of military service.

Black enlisted in 1988 and has served as sergeant major of the Officer Candidates School, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 1st Marine Logistics Group.

The future top enlisted Marine deployed for Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He has also had numerous MEU and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company deployments.