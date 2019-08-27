Two gang members who shot to death a 19-year-old Marine in his car in South Los Angeles have been sentenced to potential life terms in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Oscar Aguilar was given 100 years to life on Monday and 31-year-old Esau Rios received 50 years to life.

Prosecutors say Aguilar shot Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia Lopez in the head in 2016.

Funeral held for Marine killed while on leave in Los Angeles Hundreds of people mourned a young Marine who was gunned down while visiting Los Angeles last month, remembering him at his funeral Mass on Wednesday as a volunteer who helped others and signed up to serve during wartime.

Authorities say Segovia Lopez, who was on leave from Camp Pendleton, was visiting his girlfriend in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in September 2016 when he noticed the two men possibly tampering with cars and confronted them, but not physically.

Prosecutors say Segovia Lopez then got into his car and was shot. He died three days later.

Aguilar and Rios were convicted in May of first-degree murder and other charges.

Camp Pendleton and the School of Infantry - West, California holds a memorial ceremony for Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia Lopez who passed away Sept. 19, 2016. (Marine Corps)