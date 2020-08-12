Corps identifies Marine found dead in Bahrain

The Corps has identified Sgt. Trevor Goldyn as the Marine found dead Tuesday in Bahrain.

Goldyn was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade at the time of his death, 1st Lt. John Coppola said in a Wednesday press release.

His death is still under investigation, the release said. A Tuesday press release said the Marine died in a noncombat incident.

US service member found dead in Bahrain after noncombat-related incident The service member was assigned to the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Goldyn joined the Corps in June of 2016 and his medals included the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, the release said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times confirms more information.