No, The Proud Boys aren’t holding a Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive in Pittsburgh this week. But they tried.

A Pittsburgh breakfast restaurant attempted to hold a Toys for Tots event alongside the far-right extremist group Proud Boys this week.

But the event, scheduled to be held at the Crack’d Egg restaurant in the Brentwood borough, was without permission of the Marine Corps-affiliated charity.

When Toys for Tots, started by a Marine reservist in 1947, found out about the unsanctioned event, it immediately distanced itself, a spokesman from the Toys for Tots organization confirmed.

“To be clear, the Proud Boys are in no way affiliated with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation or the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, and their use of the TOYS FOR TOTS name and logo is unauthorized and violates federal and state trademark laws,” Ted Silvester, a retired Marine colonel and spokesman for Toys for Tots, told Marine Corps times in an email.

Two men arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were Marine veterans Two of the 13 men arrested in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap the Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were Marine veterans.

The Proud Boys are a male-only organization of self-proclaimed “western chauvinists,” according to the Southern Law Poverty Center racial justice group, most recently associated with stabbings in Washington, D.C., during a rally supporting President Donald Trump.

The Pittsburgh chapter of the Proud Boys has not responded to requests from Marine Corps Times for comment.

The drive was scheduled to take place at the Crack’d Egg restaurant, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October but has continued to operate, and has been involved in lawsuits at both the state and federal level over its refusal to follow state-issued COVID-19 guidance, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The restaurant has not responded to multiple calls about the planned event.

A recent video from a Toys for Tots event in Placerville, California, went viral after showing the “Hangtown Proud Boys” donating toys at the drive, then posing next to a police car holding up “a hand gesture purportedly connected to the white power movement,” according to the Mountain Democrat.

“To us it just means OK. It has nothing to do with white supremacy,” Patrick, president of the Hangtown Proud Boys who asked his last name not to be used. told the outlet. “We are just a patriotic group of men that are like-minded. We are a drinking club and that is about it. We are not a gang. We are not a political organization at all either. We have members of every race. We have gay members. The only thing is you have to be born a male.”

The Toys for Tots Foundation was started in 1991 to run the annual drives, and has since distributed toys to 265 million children during the holiday season, Silvester said.

“The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the rightful owner of the name and logo ‘Toys for Tots,’ which is duly registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” he added.

The Facebook post with the original advertisement for the event has since been taken down.

“TOYS FOR TOTS is an official activity of the U.S. Marine Corps,” Silvester said in the statement.

“As such, we will not knowingly or wrongfully participate in or sanction any conduct that involves actively advocating supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology, or causes, including those that advance, encourage, or advocate illegal discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex (including gender identity), religion, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation or those that advance, encourage, or advocate the use of force, violence, or criminal activity, or otherwise advance efforts to deprive individuals of their civil rights.”