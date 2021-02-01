9 North Carolina Marines convicted of drug-related crimes since November

Nine members of the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, based 2nd Marine Division have been court-martialed for violating the Marine Corps’ drug policy.

Eight of the Marines have been given bad conduct discharges in addition to their sentences. One Marine was reduced to E-1 in addition to brig time.

All but two of the Marines were lance corporals before their courts-martial, while one was a sergeant and another a corporal.

Amid new Marine Corps LSD problem, DoD changes force-wide drug test policy In the wake of LSD testing due to a 2nd Marine Division "drug problem," the Department of Defense has changed its LSD testing policy.

In total six of the Marines received convictions for crimes related to distribution of a controlled substance.

Seven of the courts-martial, first reported by Task & Purpose, occurred in November, while two more took place in January, according to Marine Corps courts-martial records.

The courts-martial come as the division expanded its drug testing policy to include random LSD testing for the first time since 2006.

“We have a drug problem in the 2d Marine Division,” Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commanding general for the division, said in a December 2020 press release.

Roughly 4,000 urinalysis tests were conducted by the division between the summer, when the new policy was implemented, and early December, the release said.

The Marine Corps said fewer than a percent of those tested were found to be positive for the hallucinogenic drug.

The Marine Corps did not say if these courts-martial were related to any positive LSD tests, citing concern for any other potential investigations.

The full list of Marines convicted at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are:

· Lance Cpl. Wyatt Helean, a 0311 rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, was convicted on Jan. 14 at a general court-martial at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, of wrongful use, possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

The military judge sentenced the accused to 13 months confinement, reduction to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge.

· Lance Cpl. Austin Floyd, an 0311 rifleman with Headquarters Company, 6th Marines, was convicted on Jan. 6 at a special court-martial of wrongful use of a controlled substance and violation of a lawful general order.

The military judge sentenced the accused to a bad conduct discharge, 55 days confinement and a reduction to E-1.

· Lance Cpl. Landon H. Pollard, a 0331 machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, was convicted on Nov. 5, 2020, at a general court-martial for failure to obey other lawful written order, false official statement, wrongful use, distribution and possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, domestic violence and obstructing justice.

The military judge sentenced the accused to reduction to E-1, 20 months of confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

· Lance Cpl. Nicholas Q. Krems, an 1833 assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, was convicted on Nov. 5, 2020, at a special court-martial of wrongful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The military judge sentenced the accused to reduction to E-1, nine months of confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

· Lance Cpl. Thomas. M. Miller, an 0311 rifleman with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, was convicted on Nov. 4, 2020, at a general court-martial of wrongful distribution and possession of a controlled substance.

The military judge sentenced the accused to reduction to E-1, 18 months of confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

· Lance Cpl. Sunder A. Pels, an 0352 anti-tank missileman with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines, was convicted on Nov. 3, 2020, at a special court-martial of violation of a lawful general order and wrongful distribution of a controlled substance.

The military judge sentenced the accused to reduction to E-1, four months of confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

· Lance Cpl. Rodney D. Scott Jr., an 0352 anti-tank missileman with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines, was convicted on Nov. 10, 2020, at a special court-martial of distribution of a controlled substance.

Consistent with the plea agreement, the military judge sentenced the accused to nine months confinement, reduction to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge.

· Sgt. Quinten N. Emery, a 3043 supply chain and material management specialist with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, was convicted on Nov. 9, 2020, at a special court-martial of wrongful possession of a military ID, wrongful use of a controlled substance, and wrongful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Consistent with the plea agreement, the military judge sentenced the accused to six months confinement, reduction to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge.

· Cpl David A. Williams, an 0352 anti-tank missileman with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines, was convicted on Nov. 17, 2020, at special court-martial of wrongful possession of controlled substances, obstructing justice, receiving stolen property of a value of more than $1,000 and conspiracy.

The military judge sentenced the accused to two months confinement, reduction to E1 and a bad conduct discharge.