Okinawa Marine dies after surfing incident

A Marine stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan has died after becoming separated from other Marines while surfing.

The Marine, who was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 31, was surfing near Ikei Island with five other Marines before becoming separated from the group at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

After local authorities and the Japanese Coast Guard were contacted to help search for the missing Marine, the Marine was found unresponsive and subsequently taken to Nakagami Hospital.

Competent Medical Authority declared the Marine dead later Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. local time, and the remains were taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.

The incident is under investigation, and the identity of the Marine will not be disclosed until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified. No other details were immediately available.