On Tuesday a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, passed away aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

On Thursday the Marine Corps identified the recruit as Anthony Munoz, 21, from Lawrence, Massachusetts, 24-hours after next of kin notification.

The company he was with had just started day one of recruit training, said Parris Island, South Carolina, spokesman Capt. Philip Kulczewski.

The schedule for training day one indicates the recruits had academic classes and close order drill planned for the day.

RELATED

Before recruits begin Marine Corps boot camp training they spent the first eight days going through a receiving process before formal training starts.

The cause of death is currently being investigated, Kulczewski added.

“All safety incidents are taken seriously,” Kulczewski told Marine Corps Times in a Thursday email.

Earlier in 2021 Pfc. Dalton Beals died on Parris Island, South Carolina, while conducting the crucible ― the final event recruits go through before earning the title Marine.

Though Beals had not graduated from the crucible when he died, the drill instructors and company staff “made the determination that based on his resolve and dedication throughout recruit training and the Crucible, Pfc. Beals earned the title Marine,” Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough told Task & Purpose in June.

An Aug. 26 a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. service members, including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, who also was from Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Share:

More In Your Military