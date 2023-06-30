The previously unidentified passenger in a four-victim car crash on Saturday was a Marine serving at Camp Pendleton, California, Corps officials confirmed Wednesday.

Base press officials say the fourth victim, Sgt. Jose Martinez, worked as a small arms technician for Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

The Corps already had identified three other Marines stationed at the southern California base who were killed in the crash as Sgt. Daniel Nichols, Cpl. Rodrigo Zermeno Gomez Jr. and Staff Sgt. Joshua Moore Jr.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The four Marines died after their 2018 Dodge Charger sped into a barrier on a freeway in Downey, California ― a town just south of Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officials say the car splintered upon impact, overturned and burst into flames.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to collide with a guardrail and the bridge abutment of the Lemoran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing,” California Highway Patrol said in a statement to KTLA-TV.

Nichols, 26, an ammunition specialist from Texas, enlisted in 2017. He, Gomez Jr. and Martinez served in the same unit.

Nichols’ service medals included the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and a Certificate of Commendation.

Gomez Jr., a 21-year-old maintenance management specialist from Arizona, enlisted in August 2020.

His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Moore Jr., 27, enlisted in 2014 and worked as an ammunition chief for the force’s 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and a Certificate of Commendation.

Martinez’s awards and decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Meritorious Mast.

Police say they are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Jaime Moore-Carrillo is an editorial fellow for Military Times and Defense News. A Boston native, Jaime graduated with degrees in international affairs, history, and Arabic from Georgetown University, where he served as a senior editor for the school's student-run paper, The Hoya.