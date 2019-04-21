A U.S. service member died Saturday in a non-combat incident in Iraq, defense officials said.

The service member died in Nineveh province, according to a release Saturday from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

The service member was not identified, pending notification of family members.

Further details about the incident were not available on Saturday, and "will be released as appropriate,” the release stated.

