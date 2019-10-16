A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee will join the Army secretary and other U.S. military leaders in addressing the Oct. 25 conference of the Military Reporters & Editors association, or MRE, a leading organization of national-security journalists.

In addition, conference attendees will engage with the Defense Department’s top public affairs professionals about military-media relations and another panel comprising former public affairs officers on related issues. MRE will also honor the winners of its annual journalism awards competition.