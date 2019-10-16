A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee will join the Army secretary and other U.S. military leaders in addressing the Oct. 25 conference of the Military Reporters & Editors association, or MRE, a leading organization of national-security journalists.
Speakers include:
- Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va.
- Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy
- Navy Under Secretary Thomas Modly
- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert Burke
In addition, conference attendees will engage with the Defense Department’s top public affairs professionals about military-media relations and another panel comprising former public affairs officers on related issues. MRE will also honor the winners of its annual journalism awards competition.
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
- Location: Navy League of the United States National Headquarters, 2300 Wilson Boulevard #200, Arlington Va.
- Transportation: Nearest Metro is Courthouse. Parking available for fees in building, on street.
- Prices: $49 for MRE members, $99 for non-members, $15 for students and no charge for MRE journalism award winners.
Comments