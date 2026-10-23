Less than a week after an airman died from injuries sustained during a rappelling incident, the service member’s special operations unit has suspended all rappel and ropes training events and demonstrations.

On Saturday, Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, fell from a football stadium’s rafters during a rappelling demonstration before a game between the University of Texas at San Antonio and the U.S. Naval Academy.

During UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces & Veterans game, videos show Patterson wearing combat fatigues and rappelling down to midfield from the Alamodome’s rafters before falling onto the field at full speed, feet first. Subsequent videos show medical personnel assisting the airman on the field before transporting him to a local hospital.

Later Saturday night, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, which houses the 6th Combat Training Squadron, announced Patterson had died at the hospital from the injuries sustained during the demonstration.

Members of the 6th Combat Training Squadron are trained in rappelling from heights of 100 feet or more. The football stadium’s rafters are around 170 feet above the stadium floor.

“Tech Sgt Patterson’s squadron, 6th Combat Training Squadron, has paused all rappel and ropes training events and demonstrations until further notice,” an Air Force Warfare Center spokesperson told Military Times.

The spokesperson declined to comment on when the suspension began and who enacted it. The comment did not include when the office expects the events and demonstrations to continue.

Rappelling and ropes are a large aspect of the Tactical Air Control Party’s skill base, with familiarization training designed to give service members basic information and techniques needed to conduct live operations, according to an Air Force description.

Patterson was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and served in the Air Force for 15 years. His decorations include the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, as well as the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster.

He was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the headquarters level in 2022.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to a release at the time of identification.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.