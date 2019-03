ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The police chief at the U.S. Naval Academy is under investigation following a complaint about sexual harassment.

Navy officials issued a statement to news outlets Friday saying that Lance Royce, the police chief for Naval Support Activity Annapolis, is under investigation but remains on duty.

The statement said the Navy "takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously" but offers no details about the complaint. A call Sunday to Royce's office was not immediately returned.

The primary mission for Royce’s office is providing security for the academy.