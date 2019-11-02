Navy Times editor’s note: Rudolph Boesch was still in training when World War II ended, but he worked his way up the UDTs in the 1950s and was advanced to Chief of the Boat of SEAL Team 2 when it was formed in 1962. Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Boesch retired in 1990 after serving more than 45 years in the special warfare community, including two tours in Vietnam. A command master chief, he was the first senior enlisted adviser at the newly founded U.S. Special Operations Command and departed active duty as the “Bullfrog,” the SEAL with the longest continuous TIS. We’ll second Gonzalez. He was a legend. Fair winds and following seas, Rudy.