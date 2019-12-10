The Saudi flight student who fatally shot three sailors Friday in a Naval Air Station Pensacola classroom bought the murder weapon on July 20 from a licensed gun dealer in Florida, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.

Under federal law, a foreigner in the United States under a nonimmigrant visa can obtain a firearm under certain exceptions, and officials are raising questions about why Saudi air force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani was ever allowed to buy a gun in the first place.

The 21-year-old qualified to purchase the Glock pistol because he had obtained a state hunting license, although FBI spokeswoman Amanda Videll said Alshamrani “may have qualified under other exceptions as well.”

Those other exceptions include if the individual is the representative or an official of a foreign government or has been designated a distinguished foreign visitor by the U.S. State Department.

Alshamrani obtained his hunting license on July 11, according to Susan Neel, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Videll did not say Tuesday which other exceptions for which Alshamrani may have qualified.

How did the Pensacola gunman get the pistol he used to kill 3 sailors? Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials told Navy Times the dead Saudi officer held "no permits or licenses in our systems.” Hours later, they said they did issue him a hunting license. It's unclear which version is correct.

“The preliminary investigation into the firearm purchase has not revealed any information to suggest that the sale was unlawful,” she said in an emailed statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decried the “federal loophole” that allowed Alshamrani to buy a gun during a press conference Sunday.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but the Second Amendment applies so that we, the American people, can keep and bear arms,” he said. “It does not apply to Saudi Arabians.”

DeSantis’ office did not respond to Navy Times questions Tuesday regarding whether he would push for law changes to prevent such a purchase in the future.

“A safety stand-down and operational pause” began Monday for Saudi Arabian flight students at naval air stations Pensacola, Whiting Field and Mayport, according to Navy spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac.

Classroom training for those students is slated to resume this week," she said in an email.

The students at NAS Pensacola had been restricted to the base under order of their Saudi commanding officer, the FBI’s Videll said.

Maj. Gen. Fawaz al-Fawaz, the Saudi Arabian defense attaché, visited the Saudi students Monday evening, according to Videll.

On Tuesday, the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, posthumously awarded Wings of Gold to Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters, the three sailors who died Friday.

Modly proclaimed Watson a naval aviator and Haitham and Walters as naval aircrewman, according to a Navy release.

“Although this authorization pales in comparison to their immense bravery in the line of fire, this winging represents the symbolic achievement of the coveted goal that all three came to Pensacola to accomplish,” Modly said.

Eight others were injured in Friday’s shooting, but the Navy announced Monday that five of them had been released from the hospital.

Alshamrani was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies.