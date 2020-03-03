A Navy first: Super Hornet lands on French flattop!

For the first time ever, the U.S. Navy held a rhino rendezvous with a French flattop.

F/A-18E Super Hornet strike fighters from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower landed on board the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, the Navy announced Tuesday.

“It was an honor to participate in the first-ever F/A-18E Super Hornet recovery aboard the FS Charles de Gaulle,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Smith, a naval aviator attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 32, said in a statement Tuesday. “The seamless integration of French and U.S. systems and operators shows not only the compatibility of our practices and procedures, but also the strength of our alliance.”

While it wasn’t the first time that U.S. aviators have operated on the French carrier, 6th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Kyle Raines told Navy Times that the exercise marked a first for the Super Hornet — a strike fighter nicknamed the “Rhino” because of a protrusion on the front portion of the plane’s radome.

Two U.S. aviators flying the single-seat F/A-18E Super Hornet conducted a series of touch-and-go landings on the French carrier and completed one trap and recovery each.

Four French aviators flying Rafale fighters and an E-2C Hawkeye also performed touch-and-go landings and traps and recoveries on Ike.

Helicopters were used to shuttle personnel and parts between both carriers during the exercise.

French and American forces have a history of working together.

More than two dozen French aviators and 350 sailors visited Hampton Roads in spring 2018 for the “Chesapeake Deployment” while France’s only aircraft carrier, completed an 18-month midlife overhaul.

The French sailors — many sporting beards, a perennial issue for their American counterparts — trained at Naval Air Station Oceana before heading out on the aircraft carrier George H. W. Bush.

Tuesday’s dual operations showed off the capabilities gained by working closely, naval leaders said.

“The exchange of traps and catapults of a French Rafale on Ike and a U.S. Super Hornet on [Charles de Gaulle] not only displayed the versatility of each country’s naval air power, but was a striking visual of comradery in arms of two great powers at sea,” said Capt. Trevor Estes, the commanding officer of the Ike-embarked Carrier Air Wing 3, in the prepared statement.

“The Battle Axe team was honored to execute the first trap by a Rhino aboard the CDG and more importantly, extend even further an already strong allied relationship through inter-operations in the skies over the Mediterranean.”

In 2016, Ike and Charles de Gaulle conducted joint operations from the Mediterranean Sea to support operations in Iraq. Last year, the French flattop operated with aircraft carrier John C. Stennis from the Red Sea.

Ike deployed from Naval Station Norfolk last month, leaving for the cruise immediately after completing pre-deployment certification.