Sailor dies in motorcycle crash

2 hours ago
Fair winds and following seas, Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Stephen Abella. (Coast Guard image)

A Florida-based sailor died last month in a motorcycle accident, according to Navy and law enforcement officials.

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Stephen Abella was riding a motorcycle just before 2 a.m. May 10 on Old Middleburg Road near Maynard Place in Jacksonville when he struck a “fixed object,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

While records do not specify the type of fixed object Abella struck, an incident report indicates that turn signs were damaged in the accident.

Abella, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A New York native, Abella enlisted in 2012, according to service records.

He had been assigned to the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Jacksonville since January 2018.

“He was a dedicated sailor working in the engineering and production departments,” the command said in a statement. “The SERMC family is mourning his loss and extends their condolences to his family and friends.”

At least five sailors have died in motorcycle accidents this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, according to Navy record.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

