Civilian mariner dies on deployed cargo ship

A civilian mariner assigned to the dry cargo ship Amelia Earhart died Wednesday in what officials say was a “non-combat related incident.”

“The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation and the name of the mariner is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” U.S. Military Sealift Command spokesman Tom Van Leunen told Navy Times.

The ship was under way in the Middle Eastern waters of U.S. 5th Fleet at the time.

Amelia Earhart delivers ammunition, food, repair parts, stores and small quantities of fuel to naval ships at sea.