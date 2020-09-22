Japan-based sailor dies in traffic accident

A Japan-based sailor died earlier this month in a traffic accident, U.S. 7th Fleet said.

Few details were publicly released, but an online statement from the command posted Saturday states that Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Derek Pursell, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic accident in Hakone at about 2:30 p.m. local time Sept. 12.

Hakone is about a 50-minute drive southwest from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, where Pursell was stationed with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12.

Command officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Pursell’s family could not be reached for comment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time,” Cmdr. Ethan Haines, the squadron’s commanding officer, said in the statement. “AZ1 was a beloved shipmate, friend and fine Navy Sailor.”

Originally from Georgia, Pursell enlisted in 2010 and previously served with Patrol Squadron 8 and Fleet Readiness Center West Pacific before reporting to the squadron.