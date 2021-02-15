Navy IDs Norfolk sailor who died from COVID-19 complications

The Navy has identified a Norfolk-based sailor who died on Feb. 12 due to complications from COVID-19 as Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo.

Ocrullo, 42, was originally from Hawaii and was assigned to the amphibious assault ship Wasp, whose home port is Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 17 after he was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. He was then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29 and died there after receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Norfolk sailor dies of COVID-19 complications The sailor is the third active-duty sailor to die this month after contracting the novel coronavirus

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Petty Officer Orcullo during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected,” the Navy said in a statement.

Two other sailors have also died due to complications from COVID-19 in February. Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers died on Feb. 4, and Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas died Feb. 2.

Pentagon figures updated on Feb. 12 report that at least 21 service members have died from the virus.