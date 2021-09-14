The Navy has released quotas for active-duty E-7 promotions for fiscal 2022, and more than 4,600 sailors are expected to be promoted to chief petty officer.

There are a total of 18,610 eligible sailors vying for up to 4,635 E-7 spots. That translates to a 25 percent promotion opportunity for FY22 — the same as the promotion opportunity for the past two years.

RELATED

The active component E-7 selection board kicked off Aug. 9 and wrapped up Sept. 10, while the reserve component selection board met from July 12 to July 30, according to a NAVADMIN.

Results are expected to be released in mid-October, according to Capt. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel.

QUOTAS FOR SPECIFIC R5ATINGS HERE.