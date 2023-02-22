The secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced the following assignments Tuesday:

♦ Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will be assigned as president of the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He is currently serving as commander of Naval Education and Training Command, in Pensacola, Florida.

♦ Rear Adm. William C. Greene will be assigned as commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center; and director of surface ship maintenance and modernization, NAVSEA 21, in Washington, D.C. He is currently serving as fleet maintenance officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, in Norfolk, Virginia.

♦ Rear Adm. John V. Menoni will be assigned as director of the Programming Division, N80, in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. He is currently assistant deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans and strategy, N3/N5B, in the CNO’s office.

♦ Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III will be assigned as chief of staff, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Sands is currently serving as commander, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Special Operations Command, Naples, Italy.

♦ Rear Adm. Paul J. Schlise will be assigned as director of warfare integration, N9I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is currently serving as director of warfare development, N72, in the same office.

♦ Rear Adm. Douglas C. Verissimo will be assigned as commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Norfolk. He is currently serving as director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Forces Command, Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph F. Cahill III, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, Norfolk. He is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, in San Diego.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey J. Czerewko, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Pensacola. He is now serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 4 in Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as special assistant to director of Navy staff for the Learning to Action Board, in the CNO’s office. He is now commander of Submarine Group 2, with additional duties as deputy commander of Second Fleet in Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is currently serving as commander, Task Force 70; and commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, in Yokosuka, Japan.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Naval Supply Systems Command; and chief of the Supply Corps, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He now serves as commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support, Philadelphia.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Rick Freedman, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; deputy surgeon general of the Navy; and director, Medical Resources, Plans and Policy Division, N0931, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is currently serving as deputy assistant director for operations, strategy, and education and training, Defense Health Agency, with additional duties as chief of the Dental Corps.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Casey J. Moton, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as program executive officer for aircraft carriers. He is currently serving as program executive officer for unmanned and small combatants in Washington, D.C.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard E. Seif Jr., selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He now serves as commander, Submarine Group Seven; commander, Task Force 74; and commander, Task Force 54 in Yokosuka.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero Jr., selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as vice director of operations, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C. He is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight in Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Dennis Velez, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director of plans and policy, J-5, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland. He now serves as commander, Carrier Strike Group 10 in Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Christopher D. Alexander will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, in San Diego. He now serves as commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, San Diego.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Sean R. Bailey will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight, in Norfolk. He is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander, Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Mark D. Behning will be assigned as director, Undersea Warfare Division, N97, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. He is currently assigned as commander, Submarine Group Nine, Silverdale, Washington.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Heidi K. Berg will be assigned as assistant deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans and strategy, N3/N5B, in the CNO’s office. He now serves as director of plans and policy, J5, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael A. Brookes will be assigned as director, National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office/commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, in Washington, D.C. he is now director, J2, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Christopher J. Cavanaugh will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group Seven; commander, Task Force 74; and commander, Task Force 54, in Yokosuka. He is now director, Maritime Headquarters, N03, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Jennifer S. Couture will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, Everett, Washington. She now serves as commander, Naval Service Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) William R. Daly will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, in San Diego. He now serves as deputy director for policy, plans, strategy, capabilities and resources, J5/8, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Dion D. English will be assigned as director of the Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations Division, N4L, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is now vice director, J4, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Erik J. Eslich will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, in Norfolk. He is now deputy commander, Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Ronald A. Foy, will be assigned as commander, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Special Operations Command, Naples. he is now serving as deputy director, global operations, J39/J3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Patrick J. Hannifin will be assigned as commander, Task Force 70; and commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, in Yokosuka. He is now deputy director for political-military affairs (Asia), J5, on the Joint Staff.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Oliver T. Lewis will be assigned as director of strategic integration, N2/N6T, in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is now the director of plans and operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe–Sixth Fleet; deputy commander of Sixth Fleet; and commander of Submarine Group Eight, in Naples.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen G. Mack will be assigned as director of plans and operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe–Sixth Fleet; deputy commander of Sixth Fleet; and commander of Submarine Group Eight, in Naples. He is now deputy chief of staff for submarines, Maritime Command Headquarters, Northwood, Great Britain; commander of submarines for NATO; and deputy commander of Submarine Group Eight, United Kingdom.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Wesley R. McCall will be assigned as commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk. He is now commander of Navy Region Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Max G. McCoy Jr. will be assigned as commander of Carrier Strike Group Four in Norfolk. He is currently serving as commander of the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon, Nevada.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Martin J. Muckian will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group Two with additional duties as deputy commander, Second Fleet, in Norfolk. He is now the commander of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Groton, Connecticut.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Benjamin R. Nicholson will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, in Norfolk. He is now serving as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command representative, for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau; commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Marianas; and commander, Joint Region Marianas, Apra, Guam.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Matthew N. Ott III will be assigned as commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support, in Philadelphia. He is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for fleet ordnance and supply/fleet supply officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, in Norfolk.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Randall W. Peck will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, in San Diego. He is now serving as president, Board of Inspection and Survey, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Benjamin G. Reynolds will be assigned as deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for Budget; and director, Fiscal Management Division, N82, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. Reynolds is currently serving as director, Operations and Plans, N3, in the same office.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael S. Sciretta will be assigned as director of warfare development, N72, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is now serving as commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, Naples, Italy.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Ralph R. Smith III will be assigned as deputy director for operations, National Security Agency, at Fort Meade. Smith is now vice director for intelligence, J2, on the Joint Staff.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Philip E. Sobeck will be assigned as commander, Military Sealift Command, in Norfolk. He is now director of strategy, policy, programs and logistics, J5/4, at U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Jonathan T. Stephens is assigned as lead special trial counsel in the Office of Special Trial Counsel, Washington, D.C. He previously served as interim lead special trial counsel.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Nicholas R. Tilbrook will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group Nine, in Silverdale, Washington. He is now deputy director for strategy, plans and policy at U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base.

♦ Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert D. Westendorff will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, in Norfolk. He now serves as director, Fleet Integrated Readiness and Analysis, N02R, U.S. Forces Command, in Norfolk.