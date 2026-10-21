The U.S. Navy announced Tuesday that it is offering sizable financial incentives to service members who neutralize explosive devices in a bid to retain their services.

Explosive ordnance disposal warfare lieutenants with six years of commissioned service and lieutenant commanders with 10 years of commissioned service are eligible for bonuses of up to $100,000.

Both ranks can commit to a 2-year or 4-year contract with different payment plans.

Lieutenants who sign up for the 4-year contract bonus receive a $100,000 retention bonus and must complete the EOD Department Head Qualified training by 8 years of commissioned service.

Lieutenants can also opt for a 2-year contract bonus, netting $12,500 annually, with the possibility of another two-year bonus worth the same amount at eight years of commissioned service.

This track would ensure $50,000 in bonuses.

The Navy is offering lieutenant commanders $100,000 in retention bonuses if they sign a 4-year contract after notching 10 years of commissioned service.

They can also instead sign up for a 2-year contract after those 10 years, with a $15,000 annual payment. If they re-up the 2-year contract at 12 years, they are eligible for the same yearly payment until they reach 14 years of commissioned service.

Eligible officers can submit an application through their commanding officer for the retention bonus within one year of being eligible.

The officer must submit a copy of their original signed contract and commanding officer approval to the Bureau of Naval Personnel for consideration.

The Navy has recently devoted its explosive ordnance resources to Arctic training, as the U.S. and allied nations focus on defending the frozen terrain from Chinese and Russian infiltration.

U.S. sailors worked alongside Swedish and Norwegian troops during February’s Arctic Specialist 26 exercise to destroy explosives underwater and on land.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.