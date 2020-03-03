Brave Rifles soldier was shot at strip club before his death

A Fort Hood-based soldier was found dead early Sunday morning after he suffered a gunshot wound at a strip club near post in south Killeen, Texas.

Killeen police officers responded to a 911 call at 3 a.m. about a gunshot victim outside Mickey’s Convenience Store, located on Fort Hood Road, several miles from the base.

Law enforcement officers found Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound, and immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD spokesperson.

Jones eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 a.m. An autopsy was later ordered and will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Killeen Police Department’s homicide unit determined Monday that Jones was shot at Club Dreams, a strip club located roughly a half-mile away from the convenience store.

Miramontez did not immediately respond to a query about how Jones got from the strip club to the convenience store. Police are asking anyone with information related to the death to contact the department.

Fort Hood officials later released Jones’ biographical information and photo. His home of record is listed as Jena, Louisiana, and he entered the Army in May 2017 as a cavalry scout.

In 2018, Jones was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, also known as the Brave Rifles. He deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve — the mission to defeat the Islamic State group — between May 2018 and January 2019, according to his service history.

“Specialist Shelby Jones was a highly valued member of the Brave Rifles team, and his loss is profoundly felt by all of his friends and fellow troopers," said Col. Ralph Overland, the regiment commander. “He was a dedicated professional who truly loved his family and the Army. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Specialist Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Jones’ awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.