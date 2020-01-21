106-year-old WWII vet’s vintage Cadillac stolen, returned in California

Three days after it was stolen, Curly Bunfill’s classic 1956 Cadillac El Dorado has been returned, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The car was lifted from Bunfill’s garage with the keys, and numerous car show trophies, still inside.

Bunfill, 106, received three Purple Hearts for his service in World War II. The veteran went on to work as a Hollywood stuntman, where he met famed actress Rita Hayworth.

🚨 Sacramento we have a special request and we need your help to get a heroes beloved car back: please share this photo and story *****

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼



👎🏼On January 17th, 2020 this special classic car was stolen from it's owner from the North Sacramento area. pic.twitter.com/XaEY3Xfi2T — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2020

“I met her at a party in Beverly Hills. She’s quite a lady. A hell of a dancer,” Bunfill told KCRA 3.

“No single Hollywood star was more popular with American troops during World War II” than Hayworth, according to Time magazine. She rose to stardom in Hollywood during the war years and willed the vintage “Bermuda blue” colored car to Bunfill.

“Our eyes met, and we danced. And she had all these cars in her garage, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars,” Bunfill told Fox40, who originally reported the story. “When that car is gone, part of me is gone. I just feel terrible.”

The car was returned to the police department lot on Monday.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

FOUND: stolen 1956 Cadillac that once belong to Hollywood starlet Rita Hayworth.

Turned in to Sacramento police at their HQ. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/sC4PvGACDc — JT (@916JT) January 21, 2020

An investigation is ongoing.

“At this point the investigation is still active,” Sacramento Police Department Public Information Officer Karl Chan told Military Times. “We do not have anybody in custody at this point. The car is currently in the custody of investigators and being processed for evidence.”