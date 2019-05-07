Canik, manufacturer of handguns and accessories used around the world and imported to the U.S. exclusively by Century Arms, has been selected as the Official Handgun to commemorate the 25th Anniversary Handgun of the FBI National Academy Associates and will offer three special edition TP9 Elite Combat pistol models.

Established in 1993, the FBINAA is an international organization of 17,000 senior law enforcement professionals, whose members are graduates of the FBI’s prestigious National Academy Program, representing all 50 states, 170 countries and over 7,500 law enforcement agencies.

The organization provides the latest and highest level of professional training and are the chosen resource on law enforcement issues and the standard by which all other law enforcement agencies measure their performance.

As the commemorative handgun of the FBINAA 25th Anniversary, Canik is making available to the organization’s members three special, limited edition versions of its flagship pistol, the TP9 Elite Combat.

This 9mm striker fire pistol features performance finishes on external and internal components, a trigger widely regarded as the best in its class, and refinements designed in collaboration with Salient Arms International (SAI), an industry-leading designer of pistol part upgrades.

FBINAA members will be able to choose among a TP9 Elite Combat in Flat Dark Earth or the new Stealth Black.

Additionally, in recognition of this FBINAA milestone, Canik is making available a limited edition TP9 Elite Combat in Stealth Black with colored accents including a gold SAI barrel, SAI mag well, and a gold safety integrated into the flat-face trigger.

Complementing these accents are FBINAA-blue Warren Sights, extractor, slide release, takedown button, magazine release, and backstrap.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

All models will have the FBINAA 25th Anniversary logo engraved on the slide and include Warren Sights, one Mec-Gar 15-round magazine, an additional 15+3 magazine and full accessory kit.